Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, has urged his supporters, known as 'Obedients,' to stay composed following the dismissal of his election petition against President Tinubu's victory by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).
Despite the setback, Obi expressed determination in achieving a "new and different" Nigeria. He acknowledged the challenges posed by formidable forces but emphasized that they are not insurmountable. Obi's call for resilience comes after the court ruled that his petition lacked merit on September 6.