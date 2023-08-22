The National Secretary of the Labour Party, Umar Farouk, and Tai Obasi, media aide to LP flag bearer, Peter Obi, have both refuted claims of an ongoing merger with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and New Nigeria People’s Party's Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. In separate interviews with The PUNCH, they dismissed the notion.The All Progressives Congress (APC) asserted that President Bola Tinubu would have no trouble defeating the trio, even if the intention was to prevent his victory in the 2027 presidential poll.Media reports suggested Atiku, Kwankwaso, and Obi were exploring a merger to form a formidable opposition. Farouk clarified that while Obi might be associating with others as a candidate, the Labour Party would not merge with any party. Obasi echoed this sentiment, emphasizing their focus on retrieving their mandate through the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.Efforts to obtain a response from the APC's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, were unsuccessful. However, the APC's Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, dismissed the perceived threat of the merger, asserting that beating the individuals collectively would be no harder than individually.The National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria People's Party, Major Agbo, could not be reached for comment at the time of reporting.Source: Punch