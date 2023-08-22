Access Bank Nigeria

Politics Peter Obi's Team Rejects Rumors of Merger with Atiku and Kwankwaso

E

ese

Moderator
download - 2023-08-22T105604.647.jpg

The National Secretary of the Labour Party, Umar Farouk, and Tai Obasi, media aide to LP flag bearer, Peter Obi, have both refuted claims of an ongoing merger with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and New Nigeria People’s Party's Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. In separate interviews with The PUNCH, they dismissed the notion.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) asserted that President Bola Tinubu would have no trouble defeating the trio, even if the intention was to prevent his victory in the 2027 presidential poll.

Media reports suggested Atiku, Kwankwaso, and Obi were exploring a merger to form a formidable opposition. Farouk clarified that while Obi might be associating with others as a candidate, the Labour Party would not merge with any party. Obasi echoed this sentiment, emphasizing their focus on retrieving their mandate through the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Efforts to obtain a response from the APC's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, were unsuccessful. However, the APC's Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, dismissed the perceived threat of the merger, asserting that beating the individuals collectively would be no harder than individually.

The National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria People's Party, Major Agbo, could not be reached for comment at the time of reporting.

Source: Punch
 

Similar threads

E
  • Sticky
Politics Atiku, Kwankwaso, and Obi in Talks for Merger to Challenge APC's Dominance
Replies
0
Views
151
ese
E
K
Politics We’re in talks, I may work with Peter Obi, Kwankwaso – Atiku - Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
506
Kayode Israel
K
K
Politics Peter Obi accuses FG of rewarding looters with national honours - Pulse.ng
Replies
0
Views
212
Kayode Israel
K
E
Politics 2023: 10 Major Promises Of Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso - Daily Trust
Replies
0
Views
445
ese
E
E
Politics "Consequences Unveiled: Kwankwaso Denied Ministerial Seat Due to Assaults on Ganduje, States APC Spokesman"
Replies
0
Views
184
ese
E
Back
Top