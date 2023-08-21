In anticipation of potential developments during the country's ongoing transition, political figures Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Peter Obi have engaged in discussions about the prospect of a merger. The primary aim of this merger is to establish a robust political party capable of effectively challenging the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), according to sources familiar with the matter.The discussions began with a meeting between Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) presidential candidate, and Kwankwaso, who contested under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the previous presidential election. After a successful initial meeting, the inclusion of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's (LP) presidential candidate and the face of the OBIdient Movement, was decided upon.At present, these discussions are still in their preliminary stages and are built upon two core principles. Firstly, the leaders are awaiting the outcome of ongoing election petitions in court. This verdict will determine the next course of action, depending on whether it aligns with their expectations or not.The sources suggest that the leaders hope for a just and fair ruling from the presidential election tribunal that could potentially trigger a re-election or rerun due to alleged irregularities in the previous election. In this scenario, a merger between the parties would be sought to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the APC in a second opportunity.In case the tribunal's decision is unfavorable, the leaders are considering the creation of a formidable party in preparation for the 2027 general election. This newly formed party, comprising the PDP, Labour Party, and NNPP, would seek to assume power from the ruling APC.An insider revealed, "The meeting started with Kwankwaso and Atiku, and they have agreed to bring Peter Obi in to set up a formidable opposition after the court cases. After the court cases, they will plan and come together for a re-election or stand together ahead to fight the 2027 election battle. They are considering a formidable party comprising the PDP, Labour, and NNPP."Credit: Thisday