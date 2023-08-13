According to 'Information Nigeria', President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has encouraged Nigerian youths to grasp future opportunities and leave a lasting impact on history. He shared this message in commemoration of International Youth Day 2023. The United Nations established International Youth Day (IYD) to raise awareness of the cultural and legal issues young people face.In a statement released by his media assistant, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu expressed his administration's dedication to offering valuable opportunities for Nigerian youth. The statement underscored the importance of youth empowerment in various sectors, including job creation, education, skills enhancement, digital innovation, financial technology, and governance involvement, to cultivate an atmosphere where the youth can flourish and contribute significantly to the nation's progress.President Tinubu acknowledges young Nigerians' impressive strides and influence in global tech arenas. He is committed to upholding his electoral pledge of establishing one million new positions in the digital economy, enhancing the lives of these young individuals and stimulating national economic growth.Drawing inspiration from the maxim 'to whom much is given, much is expected,' the president remains committed to his promises. Aligned with this year's theme, 'Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,' he urges the youth to take the lead in efforts centred on sustainable development. These actions will mould the future of the globe, consistent with his agenda to boost green employment and endorse renewable energy as a pivotal component of Nigeria's energy blueprint.In celebration of International Youth Day, President Tinubu reassures the younger generation that his regime will persistently interact with them and consider their innovative insights. Emphasizing his dedication to active participation and responsiveness, the president cites the implementation of The Student Loan Act and the allocation of buses to student bodies nationwide as tangible proof of his administration's commitment.