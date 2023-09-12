During the flag-off ceremony for the rehabilitation of roads in Abuja's Garki area, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), delivered a message of assurance to Nigerians regarding President Bola Tinubu's commitment to fulfilling campaign promises. Wike emphasized that Tinubu genuinely empathizes with the people and is dedicated to addressing their concerns.



Wike, along with the FCT Minister of State, conveyed their endorsement of Tinubu's "Renewed Hope" agenda and stressed that it is not merely rhetoric but also action. They launched the first phase of road rehabilitation as a tangible step toward improving infrastructure, with plans for subsequent phases in the near future.



The former Rivers State governor affirmed his trust in President Tinubu's intentions for the nation and expressed his willingness to serve in his cabinet due to the president's evident concern for the welfare of Nigerians.



Wike also addressed contractors working on the projects, warning them against any attempt to inflate costs through variations. He asserted that there would be no tolerance for such practices, as the government is fully prepared to pay contractors promptly and expects them to complete the projects within the agreed timeframes. Wike pledged his administration's dedication to transforming the FCT's infrastructure for the better, calling on residents to support these efforts