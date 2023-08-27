The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is set to resolve the legal dispute surrounding the February 25, 2023 presidential election results involving candidates Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The petitions were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) respectively. The tribunal, led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsamani, has until September 16, 2023, to deliver its judgment.The cases have captivated public attention due to the high stakes and allegations of malpractices. Atiku's petition challenges Tinubu's victory, asserting that he did not meet the requirement of securing one-quarter of the lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while Obi argues against Tinubu's qualification and seeks to nullify his victory. Meanwhile, Ojei of the APM contends that Tinubu's nomination was unlawful due to the double nomination of his running mate.The tribunal proceedings have involved impassioned debates, emotional displays, and arguments over the use of technology in the election. Atiku's counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, argued that the use of technology was compromised, while Tinubu's legal team defended the electoral process. The tribunal is set to communicate the judgment date, and regardless of the outcome, parties have the right to appeal to the Supreme Court.Credit: Punch Newspaper