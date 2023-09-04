The Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal has scheduled Wednesday, September 6, 2023, as the day to announce its judgment regarding the petitions contesting the outcome of the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria.President Bola Tinubu was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). However, two prominent figures, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, filed petitions challenging Tinubu's victory under the All Progressives Congress (APC).Atiku's petition sought the nullification of Tinubu's victory, citing alleged non-compliance with the Nigerian constitution and the Electoral Act. On the other hand, Peter Obi's petition called for his own declaration as the winner of the election.The tribunal, which had reserved its judgment on August 1, recently confirmed the date for the verdict as September 6. Haruna Tsammani, the chairman of the five-member tribunal panel, had made the announcement.To ensure transparency and adherence to legal proceedings, media access to the tribunal's proceedings will be granted only to accredited journalists.As the nation eagerly awaits this crucial judgment, Nigerians are closely watching the proceedings of the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal to see how it will impact the outcome of the contested presidential election. The decision reached by the tribunal could have far-reaching consequences for the political landscape of Nigeria