Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, has revealed that Nigeria currently has over 60 different forms of taxes and levies, many of which disproportionately burden the poor in society. Oyedele made these remarks during an appearance on the 'Sunrise Daily' program on Channels Television.

He emphasized that the committee is actively working towards reducing the multitude of taxes and levies to less than 10, representing an 83.33% reduction. The aim is to simplify the tax system and make it more efficient for both taxpayers and the government.

Oyedele highlighted the absurdity of certain taxes, citing an example where market traders were required to obtain seven different permits daily just to sell pure water. He pointed out that many of these taxes originate from local governments, but the revenue collected often fails to reach the government's coffers.

Furthermore, Oyedele discussed how some local governments exploit constitutional levy payments, such as wheelbarrow tax and pure water tax, targeting the already struggling individuals in society.

He acknowledged that a lack of trust in the government is one of the reasons many Nigerians do not willingly pay taxes. Oyedele stressed the importance of government accountability and transparency to build trust among citizens and encourage tax compliance
 

