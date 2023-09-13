Access Bank Nigeria

Nigerian music sensation Rema, born Divine Ikubor, achieved a historic milestone as he clinched the first-ever Best Afrobeats award at the MTV Video Music Awards held in Newark, New Jersey, USA. Rema secured this remarkable win for his collaborative track 'Calm Down' with international superstar Selena Gomez.

The introduction of the Best Afrobeats category in the 2023 edition of the MTV VMAs marked a significant recognition of the genre's global impact. Rema's 'Calm Down' was nominated alongside tracks by other prominent Nigerian artists, including Burna Boy, Davido featuring Musa Key, Ayra Starr, Libianca, Wizkid featuring Ayrra Starr, and Fireboy DML.
 

