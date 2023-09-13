The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) made history by introducing the 'Best Afrobeats' category and featuring an all-female nominee for 'Best Artist.' The event, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, celebrated artists from around the world. Here is the complete list of winners:
Video of the Year:
Video of the Year:
- Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
- Winner: Taylor Swift – Republic Records
- Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
- Winner: Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records
- Winner: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
- Winner: KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
- Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
- Winner: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
- Winner: SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Winner: Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records
- Winner: Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST” – Arista Records
- Winner: Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records
- Winner: Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic
- Winner: Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
- Winner: Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records
- Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
- Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
- Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
- Winners: BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
- Winner: Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Art Direction by Spencer Graves
- Winner: Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel