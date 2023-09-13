Access Bank Nigeria

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) made history by introducing the 'Best Afrobeats' category and featuring an all-female nominee for 'Best Artist.' The event, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, celebrated artists from around the world. Here is the complete list of winners:

Video of the Year:

  • Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Artist of the Year:

  • Winner: Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Song of the Year:

  • Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Best New Artist:

  • Winner: Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records
Push Performance of the Year:

  • Winner: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
Best Collaboration:

  • Winner: KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
Best Pop:

  • Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Best Hip-Hop:

  • Winner: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
Best R&B:

  • Winner: SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Best Alternative:

  • Winner: Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records
Best Rock:

  • Winner: Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST” – Arista Records
Best Latin:

  • Winner: Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records
Best K-Pop:

  • Winner: Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic
Best Afrobeats:

  • Winner: Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Video for Good:

  • Winner: Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records
Best Direction:

  • Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Best Cinematography:

  • Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Best Visual Effects:

  • Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Best Choreography:

  • Winners: BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Best Art Direction:

  • Winner: Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Art Direction by Spencer Graves
Best Editing:

  • Winner: Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
These awards showcase the diversity and global reach of music, highlighting artists from various genres and regions.
 

