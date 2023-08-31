Access Bank Nigeria

Politics Reps Demand Answers: N81 Billion Spent on Tree Planting in the North

The National Agency for Great Green Wall (NAGGW) faced scrutiny as the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating Ecological Funds and intervention funds of the Great Green Wall Project questioned the agency's claims of spending N81 billion to plant 21 million trees in northern frontline states. The states affected include Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Yobe, and Borno.

During the committee session, NAGGW Director-General, Yusuf Maina Bukar, disclosed that the agency had allocated N697.71 million for office renovations and N11.28 billion for capital projects. The agency relied on 15 percent of the Ecological Funds, federal allocations, and other sources for funding its operations.

The committee also questioned the Central Bank of Nigeria regarding seven accounts held by NAGGW. A document from the CBN revealed that N9.47 billion had been deposited in the agency's account since 2015. The Accountant-General of the Federation, represented by Deputy Director Irene Nwangwu, highlighted that NAGGW had received a total of N19.38 billion from the Derivation & Ecology Accounts between February 2019 and the present. Additionally, the agency obtained N11.02 billion for capital expenses through the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The committee, led by Chairman Isma’ila Haruna Dabo, expressed concern about the agency's financial management, alleging that substantial funds had been expended without commensurate results. The committee also criticized NAGGW for deviating from its primary mandate, which is to address environmental challenges such as land degradation, desertification, and deforestation. The investigation aims to address persisting environmental issues despite funds allocated by the federal government and international partners

Credit: Daily Trust
 

