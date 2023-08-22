Nyesom Wike, the newly sworn-in Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has declared his determination to put an end to open grazing within Abuja, asserting that such practices are no longer acceptable. In a press conference held shortly after his inauguration, Wike, a former Governor of Rivers State, expressed his resolve to consult with herdsmen to find ways to halt open grazing in the city.During the event held in Abuja's Garki area, Wike emphasized the importance of preventing cows from roaming within the city. He proposed that cattle could remain outside the city where grass is available, as the city's ornamental grasses were unsuitable for grazing.Additionally, Wike issued a stern warning about unauthorized construction, stating that any structures built contrary to the city's master plan would be demolished. He also pledged to reclaim green areas and parks from those who had encroached upon them for building purposes.Addressing street trading, Wike promised to address the issue, citing its contribution to insecurity. He emphasized the need for compliance with the law, even in difficult economic circumstances.The FCT Minister's commitment to curbing open grazing, maintaining urban planning, and tackling street trading reflects his determination to enhance the overall livability, security, and aesthetics of Abuja.Source: The Guardian Nigeria