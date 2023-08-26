The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has stated that the appointment of Minister of Arts and Culture, Hannatu Musawa, constitutes a violation of the NYSC Act. Musawa, among 44 other ministers-designate, was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on August 21, 2023. The appointment sparked rumors that she was still completing her national service.Eddy Megwa, the Director of Press and Public Relations at NYSC, confirmed that Musawa had been serving in the Federal Capital Territory for the past eight months. He clarified that the NYSC Act prohibits corps members from accepting government appointments. Megwa revealed that Musawa was originally mobilized for service in Ebonyi State in 2001, relocated to Kaduna State, but then failed to complete the program.Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) commented that accepting a ministerial position while on national service violates the law. Falana pointed out that according to Section 2 of the NYSC Act, citizens under 30 who have graduated must participate in the one-year compulsory national youth service. Those over 30 are ineligible for the service. The NYSC stated it will investigate the matter and take necessary action.