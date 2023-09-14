Renowned Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has brought to light a contentious revelation, asserting that the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) was well aware of Peter Obi's defeat in the presidential election held on February 25, 2023. Speaking at the "The Lives of Wole Soyinka — A Dialogue" event organized by Africa in the World in Stellenbosch, South Africa, Soyinka accused the LP of attempting to propagate a falsehood, especially targeting the nation's youth, by insisting that Obi emerged victorious.Soyinka emphasized his unwavering commitment to truth, recounting his own history of seeking facts rather than relying on hearsay. He criticized the LP for taking control of the organized labor movement in the lead-up to the 2023 election, acknowledging Obi's significant achievement in breaking the duopoly of power held by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). However, he unequivocally stated that Obi did not secure the election's top spot.Furthermore, Soyinka revealed LP's alleged plans to mobilize young people for protests based on deceitful narratives. He expressed his willingness to join demonstrations, but only if they stood for truth and not falsehood.Soyinka also highlighted disturbing attempts by LP leadership to intimidate the judiciary and sow discord. He mentioned that even before the election, certain clandestine forces, including former generals, advocated for an interim government, which raised concerns about the democratic process.This revelation follows a previous clash between Soyinka and LP over comments made by Datti Baba-Ahmed, LP's vice-presidential candidate, regarding the outcome of the presidential election. Baba-Ahmed's remarks had drawn criticism for their perceived threat to the judiciary.