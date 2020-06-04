~​

As with anything, there are positives and negatives to online dating, but have you ever considered the effect online dating could have on your mental health? Fortunately, we have the answers as experts from maturesforfuck.com have considered the effect online dating could have on your mental health; both good and bad influences.One element of online dating – or dating of any kind – that can have an adverse effect on your mental health is rejection or the feeling of rejection. Naturally, you’re not going to be the one for everyone just as they aren’t for you but when you feel rejected, all these logically constructed arguments can fall away. You can start to doubt yourself and wonder whether you’re worthy of someone or start fixating on what it is about you that didn’t make the cut. Those who are a lot more self-assured will not have these issues as prevalently, but if you’re suffering with self-worth, then online dating can exacerbate these issues for you.Online dating can also make you overly insular. Although you’re connecting with other people, you can begin to cut yourself off from the outside world. It is wise to be considerate of whether you’re using online dating as a way to connect or a way to escape. Is it purely for your own gratification or are you adding something to someone else’s life too? If you’re looking for mere gratification, then you’re likely to slip mentally as pleasures in life are only fleeting and you need something more substantial to strengthen you.If you’re already in a low mental state, then you also may be opening yourself up to people who want to use and abuse you. They may not realise it – as hurt people hurt people – but it can have a lasting effect on your life.Getting connected with people is a great way to start improving your mental health. More often than not, it is when we isolate ourselves and carry our own burdens that our mental health can begin to decline. Through connecting with like-minded people, you will be able to build-up a community of people around you that you find helpful, supportive and genuine. People aren’t naturally predisposed to being rude, so there are plenty of opportunities to immerse yourself in a community that will help you grow and flourish mentally.Through online dating, you can also rebuild a fire for the things that you love. Online dating gets you to think about who you are as a person, your values and what really makes you a unique individual. Being able to focus on these things and advertise them to others reminds you of the person you are and the value you add to the world. Furthermore, you may become much more invested in these interests as that spark of passion is reignited in your life.You can also be exposed to new experiences and viewpoints through online dating which will alter your perspective and help you move forward mentally to a space where you feel at rest.What is key is to really ask yourself whether you’re mentally in the right headspace to begin online dating or not. If you’re already in a bad place, then there are many things that will make it worse but if you’re on the up, then it can really help. Take time to consider what is right for you before diving in headfirst.