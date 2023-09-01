President Bola Tinubu has made amendments to the nomination list for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), replacing nominees for Ondo and Cross River States. Mr. Victor Akinjo, the previous nominee for Ondo State, has been replaced by Hon. Otito Atikase, while Mr. Asi Oku Okang, the nominee for Cross River State, has been replaced by Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke. These changes were announced by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President's spokesman, in a statement titled "President Tinubu Amends Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board and Management Nomination List."Furthermore, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the former Managing Director/CEO of the NDDC, has been reappointed to a second term and will continue to serve in an acting capacity until the Senate confirms his reappointment.These adjustments come after President Tinubu approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team for the NDDC on August 29. The President expects the new team to usher in a new era of successful administration in the NDDC as part of his Renewed Hope agenda.However, there have been protests against some of these appointments, with some individuals claiming that the nominees were not supportive of the President during the election.