Access Bank Nigeria

Politics Tinubu Makes Changes to NDDC Board Nominees Following Protests

E

ese

Moderator
download - 2023-09-01T203707.350.jpg
President Bola Tinubu has made amendments to the nomination list for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), replacing nominees for Ondo and Cross River States. Mr. Victor Akinjo, the previous nominee for Ondo State, has been replaced by Hon. Otito Atikase, while Mr. Asi Oku Okang, the nominee for Cross River State, has been replaced by Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke. These changes were announced by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President's spokesman, in a statement titled "President Tinubu Amends Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board and Management Nomination List."


Furthermore, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the former Managing Director/CEO of the NDDC, has been reappointed to a second term and will continue to serve in an acting capacity until the Senate confirms his reappointment.

These adjustments come after President Tinubu approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team for the NDDC on August 29. The President expects the new team to usher in a new era of successful administration in the NDDC as part of his Renewed Hope agenda.
However, there have been protests against some of these appointments, with some individuals claiming that the nominees were not supportive of the President during the election.
 

Similar threads

E
Politics Tinubu asks NIMC boss to proceed on terminal leave, Appoints Coker-Odusote as Acting Head
Replies
0
Views
368
ese
E
E
Metro President Tinubu Bars Ex-Niger Delta Militant Leaders from Aso Rock Visits Amid Asari-Dokubo Controversy
Replies
0
Views
260
ese
E
P
Politics Buhari Nominates 3 New NDDC Board Members [See NAMES]
Replies
0
Views
8K
ProfRem
P
L
Politics NDDC Board: Names of Buhari's Nominees Rejected by Nigeria Senate
Replies
0
Views
3K
LequteMan
L
A
Politics NDDC: List of 16 Board Members Approved By Nigerian Senate
Replies
0
Views
3K
abujagirl
A
Back
Top