President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive for the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, to proceed on retirement. Effective immediately, Aziz has been instructed to take a 90-day pre-retirement leave starting from August 24, 2023, leading to his formal retirement on November 24, 2023.
Simultaneously, President Tinubu has sanctioned the appointment of Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the Acting Director-General/CEO of the NIMC, for a 90-day interim period. This appointment will commence on August 24, 2023, following which a full four-year term as the substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO will begin on November 24, 2023.
Additionally, the President has approved the selection of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC). This decision comes in the wake of the expiration of the tenure of former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi.
Presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale conveyed these changes, emphasizing the official adjustments made to key leadership positions within these government agencies.
