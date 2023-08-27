President Biden's exclusive request for a meeting with African leader President Bola Tinubu has garnered attention, according to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity. The revelation came from US Presidential Envoy and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, during his visit to President Tinubu on August 26, 2023.Ambassador Phee conveyed President Biden's desire to hold discussions with President Tinubu on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City in late September. Notably, Tinubu is the only African leader to be extended such an invitation by the US President.
The envoy highlighted the potential for increased American investment in Nigeria and pledged to collaborate to strengthen the regional and Nigerian economies. Tinubu emphasized the need for collaborative US policies in support of independent African democracies, particularly in the face of anti-democratic challenges.
President Tinubu expressed his readiness to address regulatory and environmental concerns to attract US industrial investment in Nigeria, affirming his commitment to creating prosperity for Nigerian families. Despite ongoing regional challenges, Tinubu vowed to navigate the Niger Republic crisis and continue his economic reform program.
In response, the US Special Presidential Envoy pledged support for the ECOWAS Chairman's stance and underscored the US Administration's esteem for his leadership.
Accepting President Biden's invitation, Tinubu emphasized the ongoing work required to perfect democracy, both in established and emerging democracies worldwide