United States President Joe Biden met with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to its relationship with Nigeria. Biden emphasized his administration's dedication to the longstanding friendship between both nations and their people.



During the meeting, Biden commended President Tinubu's efforts to bring about economic reforms in Nigeria. He specifically recognized Tinubu's strong leadership as the chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in defending and preserving democracy and the rule of law in Niger and the broader region.



Regarding Nigeria's invitation to the G20 summit, Biden noted that it recognized Nigeria's significant global role as Africa's largest democracy and economy.



President Tinubu attended the two-day summit on a special invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was accompanied by several ministers, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, and Industry, Trade, and Investment.



During the summit, Tinubu held bilateral meetings with leaders from Germany, South Korea, and India. In his discussions with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Tinubu emphasized the importance of creating a financial framework for a broader economic alliance and introduced new incentives to attract large-scale manufacturers to Nigeria. Chancellor Scholz expressed his commitment to advancing economic relations and disclosed his desire to visit Nigeria in October to further strengthen economic initiatives. President Biden was also set to meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates during a technical stopover in Abu Dhabi after leaving New Delh