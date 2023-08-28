Napoli's Victor Osimhen achieved a significant milestone by scoring his 100th club goal during the team's Serie A clash against Sassuolo. In their first home match since securing the league title in June, Napoli maintained their flawless start to the Serie A title defense with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Sassuolo.
Osimhen's goal came from the penalty spot 15 minutes into the game, marking his third goal of the season. The Nigerian striker's achievement added to Napoli's success and showcased his prowess on the field.