



In the Big Brother Naija house, a mild drama unfolded as Angel walked out on Soma, her

romantic interest, during a conversation, triggering a series of events that garnered attention. The details of their discussion remain unclear, but Angel expressed her unreadiness for the conversation and left Soma upstairs, intending to resume when in a better mood.



Displeased by Angel's actions, Soma pursued her, questioning her audacity to walk away. He confronted her, expressing his frustration, "If I catch you. E be like say dem never... E be like say you dey psycholomental. I dey talk you, you dey waka dey go. Based on wetin. You dey whine me."



Despite Angel's desire not to engage, Soma forcibly pulled her into the kitchen, insisting on her talking to him, regardless of her wishes. The incident sparked reactions on social media, with some suggesting Soma exhibited potentially abusive behavior and may have resorted to physical violence without the cameras and public watching.



Critics questioned Soma's behavior, pointing out that consent should be respected in conversations, and termed his actions concerning. The incident highlights discussions about toxic behavior and abuse dynamics.