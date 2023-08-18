In the ongoing BBNaija All Stars game, Angel's mother, Titi, has responded strongly to Venita's alleged slut-shaming of Angel on the show. Titi took to social media and shared a video where Venita was engaged in a conversation with Seyi. In the video, Venita discusses a particular individual who, she claims, uses "obscenity and crassness" as a "shield of feminism when it is not."Venita further expresses her disappointment that despite her support for this individual, they still cross boundaries. The video was posted by a Twitter user who implied that Venita was referring to Angel.In response to the video, Angel's mother didn't hold back. She posted a direct message aimed at Venita, addressing her as a mother of two daughters and criticizing her for her comments. Titi challenged Venita's behavior, particularly because it was not in line with the message of feminism that Venita seemed to be espousing. Titi hinted at resolving the matter outside of the show, stating, "@VenitaAkpofure me and you go settle the matter for outside."This exchange has sparked discussions among fans of the show and highlighted the tensions and dynamics within the BBNaija house. The incident also underscores the impact of the show on participants' personal lives and relationships.