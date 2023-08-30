Access Bank Nigeria

Iconic Nigerian Flag Designer Taiwo Akinkunmi Passes Away

The passing of Taiwo Akinkunmi, the visionary behind the Nigerian flag's design, has been announced. Akinkunmi's death was revealed by his child, Akinkunmi Akinwumi, through a Facebook post on Wednesday. In his heartfelt message, Akinwumi noted the transient nature of life and acknowledged his father's legacy. He wrote, "Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly that you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R.): Great Man has gone."

The designer of the Nigerian flag is reported to have passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, following a short period of illness. Akinkunmi's contribution to Nigeria's history and identity remains imprinted in the iconic flag that symbolizes the nation. His passing serves as a moment to reflect on his enduring impact on Nigeria's cultural heritage
 

