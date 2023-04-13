Money 5 Effective Offline Marketing Ideas for Nigerian Startups In 2023

Photo by Apollo Photography on Unsplash

As a Nigerian startup, you must develop a marketing plan to achieve growth in the most efficient manner. Without one, you might just throw away your budget down a well and hope for the best. The key to boosting the visibility of your business isn't to outspend everyone else but to get creative with your efforts and come up with one-of-a-kind solutions for your startup. While you shouldn't abandon online marketing, don't ignore offline marketing because it helps you connect with your audiences personally. Actually, using online and offline marketing together is the best way to maximise lead generation and conversion rates.

These are the strategies that will give you the best ROI in 2023.

  1. Use Business Cards to Help People Remember You​

We're all familiar with business cards. They're shared during formal introductions as memory aids and include the giver's name and address. Time has eroded much of the etiquette concerning business cards, but some rules persist. For example, they should always be translated into the language of the country they're being held out. If you're handing out a business card in Nigeria, translation isn't necessary, but if you do business somewhere else, be sure to include the English translation on the back of the card. A well-designed business card introduces your startup to prospective clients, serving as an effective yet subtle marketing tool.

Let's take a look at the most effective ways to use your business cards.

  • Include a CTA to entice people to visit your premises or website. If you feel this is too promotional, include an insightful quote or statistic.
  • Your business cards are like tiny billboards, so distribute them at conventions, trade shows, international meetings and events, and so on.
  • Be sure to mention a cause you support to show you're not interested solely in making money. Give people a glimpse into what your business stands for.
Use a colour other than white for your business card and ensure the logo, font style, and colours are consistent.

  1. Leverage QR Codes to Bridge the Online-Offline Gap​

A QR code helps bring customers to your website, not to mention your brick-and-mortar store. It allows customers to quickly access information about your startup, so it can be helpful at an event where you would traditionally exchange business cards. The person may receive a text message once the QR code is scanned, which is useful for sales, user support, product upgrades, and so forth. A QR code costs nothing to produce except for time, but the actions resulting from scanning the QR code are measurable and can be monitored with analytics because the information is available in real time.

  1. Host An Event and Get People Talking About Your Business​

At an event, you have the opportunity to engage with prospective clients in person and connect to potential business partners and collaborators, so it's anything but a waste of time. You'll want to leave a lasting impression, so make guests feel thrilled once they enter your space. Ribbons are helpful when it comes to creating an inviting ambiance, so hurry to check out the limited offers on ribbons with considerably discounted prices. The truth is that an event takes up a lot of time, effort, and money to plan and host, but it's all worthwhile, as you can set yourself apart as an authority and trustworthy brand.

Once you've determined how many guests to invite, know how much money you have to work with and establish a project timeline. If you don't have dedicated software, don't worry because you can use a spreadsheet to keep track of tasks; use tabs for each event category, whether venue, speaker, agenda, or travel. Your focus is to build a healthy relationship from the start, so be open and approachable. Conversation doesn't have to last more than a couple of minutes, but make sure to be concise and to the point, so speak openly, honestly, and authentically about your startup.

  1. Provide Workshops at No Cost​

A workshop is a hands-on training event that allows participants to acquire new skills, so mistakes can be made in a low-risk environment and corrected in real-time. If your customers aren't succeeding with your products or services, then workshops are a must-do. It doesn't matter if the workshop lasts an hour or a few days; what matters is that you can dig into the essentials so people can make the most of their purchases. Take advantage of this opportunity to offer people promotions tailored to their needs. It'll be easy for you to become the business of reference - people will think of you when they need it.

To get a good audience turnout, use social media, email lists, and ads. Of course, you can include incentives to encourage individuals, such as gift cards or limited-edition items. A free workshop is a way of giving back to the community and arming people with the right knowledge to live a fulfilling life. Consumers know your brand is made up of experts in the industry, which is essential in expanding your reach and building trust with the audience. Find the prospects you haven't worked with yet and let them know you're hosting an event (you might want to mention the workshop multiple times).

  1. Revamp Your Packaging or Presentation​

Last but certainly not least, redesign your packaging from start to finish to stand out from the crowd. Go beyond the usual format, structure, and design if you want to catch customers' attention – for instance, you can integrate graphic images that integrate with individuals' mobile phones through AR. The point is that the tiniest change can make a difference. Moreover, give your service a presentation upgrade. Practice so that you can perfect your tone and eliminate distracting elements, such as "ahs" or "ums". The last thing you want is to send the wrong message to consumers.

Conclusion​

The number of startups in Nigeria is estimated at around 3,360, the highest number in Africa. To make your business stand out in a booming industry, carry out advertising using traditional offline media. Offline marketing still works in a predominantly digital world.
 

