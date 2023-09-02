Adedamola Adewale, known as Adeherself, a prominent social media personality, delivered a compelling message to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members during a sensitization program at the NYSC orientation camp in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos. This initiative, endorsed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), emphasized the importance of avoiding internet fraud and embracing legitimate online opportunities.



Adeherself encouraged the youth to use the internet as a platform for personal and financial growth while steering clear of criminal activities. She expressed concerns about the rising rates of cybercrime and its negative impact on Nigeria's reputation. Adeherself stressed that while the internet offers countless opportunities for success, resorting to fraudulent activities leads to pain, despair, and even tragedy for victims.



She urged young Nigerians to redirect their energy and intelligence towards legal online ventures such as entrepreneurship, cybersecurity, content creation, and e-commerce. Adeherself, who has found success through the internet, highlighted the potential for financial growth and personal achievement within the bounds of the law.



This initiative is part of a broader effort to educate and empower young Nigerians to make ethical choices and utilize the internet for positive endeavors rather than engaging in fraudulent activities.