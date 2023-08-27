Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has announced the allocation of N36.4 million as palliatives to the 1,215 youth corps members deployed to the state for their national service. Each corps member will receive N30,000 as part of this initiative. The governor visited the NYSC orientation camp over the weekend, following his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony of the youth corps members in Maiduguri.Governor Zulum also provided essential food items for a special meal during the ongoing three-week orientation camp. He allocated 100 bags of rice, 10 cows, 10 bags of 100 kg beans, and 10 gallons of cooking oil to ensure their well-being.During his address, Governor Zulum emphasized the importance of adhering to camp rules, fostering peaceful coexistence among themselves, and contributing to the country's prosperity. He thanked the Federal Government for improving the security situation in Borno State, enabling the return of the NYSC orientation camp to Maiduguri after a 13-year suspension.Governor Zulum urged the corps members to be dedicated, loyal to authorities, and to build relationships that will contribute to Nigeria's sustainable economic growth and development. He assured the corps members that once their bank details are provided, the N30,000 palliative will be promptly credited to their accounts.