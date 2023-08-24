Access Bank Nigeria

Business Airline Operators Propose N250k Fare for Lagos to Abuja Flights

The Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines and Spokesperson for the Airline Operators of Nigeria, Obiora Okonkwo, has proposed that air tickets for flights from Lagos to Abuja should cost N250,000 due to increasing operational costs. Okonkwo made this statement during an exclusive interview on AriseTv. He emphasized that the rising costs of operations warrant such fare adjustments. He urged people to recognize the sacrifices made by local operators in the aviation industry.

Furthermore, Okonkwo stressed the urgent need for local airlines to have access to foreign exchange through a designated window facilitated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He called upon the newly appointed Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, to collaborate with other government bodies to identify and rectify obstructive elements within the system that exacerbate challenges.

Okonkwo also raised concerns about the high cost of aviation fuel, attributing the excess charges to speculative practices. He called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to intervene and stabilize the industry by curbing these practices.

In addition, Okonkwo advocated for the recognition of the aviation sector as an essential industry within Nigeria. He emphasized the importance of stability and consistency in the regulatory framework and cautioned against unnecessary interference by the new minister.

He concluded by urging the new minister not to tamper with existing regulations and institutional structures, particularly in light of the currency disparity that local operators face, which makes them vulnerable to currency fluctuations
 

