Emirates and Etihad Airlines are set to resume flight operations in Nigeria following a meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mohamed bin Zayed, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This agreement was reached in Abu Dhabi on Monday, marking a significant development in air travel between the two nations. The move comes after Emirates suspended its flight operations to Nigeria in November 2022 due to challenges repatriating $85 million in revenue from the country. This was the second time the airline had suspended flights to Nigeria, with a similar suspension in August the previous year.



As part of the agreement, the UAE has lifted its visa ban on Nigerian travelers, further facilitating travel between the two countries. Both Emirates and Etihad Airlines will immediately resume flight schedules to and from Nigeria without any additional delay. Importantly, the statement emphasized that the resumption of flight activity does not require an immediate payment from the Nigerian government.



Furthermore, the agreement includes an established framework for several billion dollars in new investments in Nigeria's economy across various sectors, including defense and agriculture, by the UAE government's investment arms. This development signifies a significant step toward strengthening economic ties and air connectivity between Nigeria and the UAE.