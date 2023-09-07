In response to the 12-hour-long judgment by the Presidential Election Petitions Court, President Bola Tinubu expressed his appreciation for the verdict and his readiness to serve all Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliations, religions, or tribal backgrounds. The Tribunal had dismissed the petitions challenging Tinubu's victory in the February 25 presidential election and upheld his win as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).President Tinubu extended an invitation to his main rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), urging them to support his administration and unite in the spirit of patriotism for the betterment of all Nigerians. A statement from Tinubu's media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, conveyed his gratitude to Nigerians for entrusting him with the mandate to serve the country. He promised to meet and exceed their expectations through hard work and dedication with his team.While attending the G20 summit in India, President Tinubu commended the five-member tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani for their diligence, professionalism, and meticulous interpretation of the law in delivering the judgment