Access Bank Nigeria

Entertainment BBNaija All Stars: Uriel Confesses to Regular Kissing with Neo

E

ese

Moderator
download - 2023-08-15T143148.328.jpg

Evicted housemate Uriel Oputa from Big Brother All Stars has disclosed her preference for the winner of the show. Speaking during her media rounds on Tuesday, Uriel expressed her wish for Ilebaye to secure the N120 million grand prize.

Having been evicted on Sunday, Uriel openly stated her support for Ilebaye's victory. She shared her sentiments during her interactions with the media, stating, "I would like Ilebaye to win the money."

The Big Brother All Stars house recently saw Uriel and Princess's eviction, reducing the number of contestants to 18 who continue to vie for the coveted grand prize. With Uriel openly endorsing Ilebaye, the competition's dynamics are set to shift as the remaining housemates continue their journey towards securing the N120 million reward.
 

Similar threads

K
Entertainment BBNaija All Stars: “Uriel brought more to the house than Seyi” – Fans enraged as jury saves Seyi over Uriel during the eviction show - YabaLeftOnline
Replies
0
Views
108
Kayode Israel
K
K
Entertainment BBNaija All Stars: “Ike Has Body Odour” – Neo Akpofure - Information Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
272
Kayode Israel
K
K
Entertainment BBNaija All Stars: Kiddwaya Becomes Head of House, Picks Pere, Neo, 2 Other BFFs to Enjoy Win With Him - Legit.ng
Replies
0
Views
239
Kayode Israel
K
K
Entertainment BBNaija All Stars: Pere vows to scrap Venita off his movie - Daily Post
Replies
0
Views
163
Kayode Israel
K
E
Metro Angel attempts to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after a fight with Ilebaye - Pulse Ng
Replies
0
Views
196
ese
E
Back
Top