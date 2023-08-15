Evicted housemate Uriel Oputa from Big Brother All Stars has disclosed her preference for the winner of the show. Speaking during her media rounds on Tuesday, Uriel expressed her wish for Ilebaye to secure the N120 million grand prize.
Having been evicted on Sunday, Uriel openly stated her support for Ilebaye's victory. She shared her sentiments during her interactions with the media, stating, "I would like Ilebaye to win the money."
The Big Brother All Stars house recently saw Uriel and Princess's eviction, reducing the number of contestants to 18 who continue to vie for the coveted grand prize. With Uriel openly endorsing Ilebaye, the competition's dynamics are set to shift as the remaining housemates continue their journey towards securing the N120 million reward.