Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Uriel Oputa has opened up about her struggle with amenorrhea, a medical condition characterized by the absence of menstruation during a woman's reproductive years. The 35-year-old singer revealed that she battled with this health challenge for a period of four years, which she described as the lowest point in her life.Uriel spoke about her experience during a conversation with media personality Hero Daniels. She shared that she sought medical help for her condition and consulted doctors in the UK. The doctors informed her that there was a high likelihood that she might never be able to conceive a child. At the time, her niece was two years old, and the news weighed heavily on her, leading her into a state of depression.She expressed the emotional toll her condition had on her, revealing that she couldn't even watch children on television or visit places like schools and parks without being reminded of her struggles. In the face of these challenges, Uriel decided to focus on her relationship with her niece, forming a strong bond as if she were her own child.Uriel's story sheds light on the personal battles many individuals face and the emotional impact of medical conditions on their lives