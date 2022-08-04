siteadmin
Sports betting in Nigeria is an incredibly fast-growing industry and there are dozens of betting operators out there. Some have land-based betting shops, others host websites and some have both, but how do you actually pick one?
Most people prefer to look at the odds and compare them between bookmakers, this is what we are going to do right now. Depending on your betting habits, you might be interested in some specific bet types, so you would need to know which sportsbook typically has best odds for that bet type. We’ve done a quick analysis of the most popular betting markets to find out which bookmaker has the highest odds on each one of them.
Match result also known as “1X2” is one of the most popular bet types. It is popular because of how simple and straightforward it is. You simply need to guess how the game will end: with the home team winning, a draw or the away team winning. If you guess correctly – you win. Having the above in mind, even a complete betting novice can place such bets without any difficulties.
Among all popular local sportsbooks, we found one that usually has the highest odds on the Match Result market for football. It is iLOT, a relatively small brand that launched in July of 2021. Despite having a smaller market variety compared to larger brands, iLOT’s match result odds appear to be consistently higher than what most bookmakers offer.
More experienced betting enthusiasts usually value variety above most things. Experience will allow you to take advantage of various special bet types and combination markets. If you really know what you are doing and have a good understanding of how different teams play – you can use markets like “Both Teams to Score and Total Goals” to your advantage.
When it comes to betting variety, there is nobody like Paripesa (promo code: 200NGN) – they are an international betting brand with a strong presence in Nigeria. Almost any football game you open will have all possible markets you can think of. In addition to that, Paripesa have integrated all local payment solutions and crypto payments, so in that regard they are as good as any original Nigerian betting brand.
So far, we have talked about strictly betting related things, but now let’s take a look at a betting market that best suitable for hardcore sports fans. Those of you who are more into sports and use betting just as something that would add some excitement to watching sports – “over / under” is the bet for you. It’s a simple bet type, yet it allows you to use your knowledge of the teams and league standings to make more accurate predictions. In a couple of words, you need to guess whether the score will be larger or smaller than a certain number.
Even people who are not knowledgeable in betting probably know what 1xBet (promo code: 100NGN) is – they are one of the most well-recognized sportsbook operators in the world. They also have a local version of their website, so 1xbet registration in Nigeria is always open and new players are always welcome. If you are looking for some good Over/Under odds, then you are in the right place – their odds for this market type are always at least 10% better than everywhere else.
We talked about recreational bettors and hardcore fans, but let’s not forget that sports betting is also a numbers game. Handicap betting is where you can really show off your analytical skills. If you have a good relationship with numbers and a mathematical mindset – you can go far with handicaps. When looking to find a good place for handicap bets, good odds aren’t the only thing that matters. You will also need to find a place that would have a decent number of lines open and preferably in the in-play section.
The only place where you can get a good variety of handicap lines coupled with decent odds is 1win Nigeria (promo code: 100NGN). They are also an international betting site, but Nigerian players are very welcome here. You can make deposits using any local bank, so that isn’t going to be an issue. The only thing you will need to keep in mind is that withdrawing your winnings can only be done using either PerfectMoney or cryptocurrency.
Finally, having gone through all the betting operators we mentioned above – it is time to talk about the importance of your mental health. It is important to remember that sports betting is first of all a hobby and is not something you should rely on as a source of income.
If you find yourself in a situation where you are betting more than you can afford, it might be a good time to stop and take a break. If you will have difficulties taking a break – then it might be worth seeking assistance. A good place to start is https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/en they have a 24/7 online service with trained professionals, who you can discuss your issues with. Additionally, they have online group sessions which you can take part in.
