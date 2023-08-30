Access Bank Nigeria

Entertainment Bobrisky Speaks Out on Arrest of Suspected Gay Men at Delta State Wedding

E

ese

Moderator
IMG_2121_1693378718.jpeg
Renowned crossdresser Bobrisky has offered his response to the recent apprehension of suspected gay men during a wedding event in Ekpan, Delta state over the weekend. Police authorities unveiled the detained individuals on August 29, asserting that they were apprehended while participating in a gay wedding ceremony.

Bobrisky's comments come in the wake of the high-profile incident, which has sparked discussions on social media and within the public domain. The police's revelation of the arrested individuals and the nature of the event has prompted reactions from various quarters.

The incident highlights the ongoing discourse surrounding LGBTQ+ rights and recognition in Nigeria, where same-sex relationships are criminalized under existing legislation. It also underscores the complex interplay between societal attitudes, legal frameworks, and individual rights within the context of gender and sexual orientation.
 

Similar threads

E
Metro Delta Police Detain Over 100 Individuals Allegedly Involved in Gay Wedding
Replies
0
Views
106
ese
E
E
Politics Shakeup in the Cabinet: 13 Ministers of State, Ministry Modifications, and Missing Petroleum & Niger Delta Portfolios
Replies
0
Views
268
ese
E
C
Metro Niger Delta: young men face exclusion and violence in one of the most polluted places on Earth – Premium Times Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
760
Chinedu Iroka
C
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Photos Of Fayemi At Fayose’s Son’s Wedding In Lagos – Information Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
1K
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Lady rescued from suspected kidnappers/ritualists in #Asaba - instablog9ja
Replies
0
Views
646
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Back
Top