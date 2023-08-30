President Bola Tinubu has expressed his profound concern regarding the political landscape in Gabon and the overall socio-political stability within the country. His response emerged in the wake of a televised announcement by a group of Gabonese military officers on Wednesday, wherein they declared the termination of the existing regime and the nullification of a recently held election, which official results indicated President Ali Bongo Ondimba had won.Tinubu's stance underscores the paramount importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring a steadfast commitment to constitutionally based resolutions for electoral disputes across Africa. According to Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Tinubu is closely monitoring developments in Gabon with deep apprehension, particularly as an apparent tendency towards autocracy appears to be spreading across various regions of the continent.Ngelale noted that President Tinubu firmly believes in the empowerment of Africa's people rather than the dominance of power wielded through force. He affirmed Tinubu's conviction that preserving the rule of law and upholding constitutional mechanisms for resolving electoral conflicts are pivotal imperatives for the continent's progress.Moreover, Ngelale highlighted that President Tinubu remains actively engaged with other African Union heads of state to cultivate a comprehensive consensus regarding the unfolding situation in Gabon. This collaborative effort aims to determine the course of action to address the crisis while also addressing the growing challenge of autocracy spreading across the African continent.This report is sourced from the original article