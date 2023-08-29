The Delta State Police Command has reported the apprehension of more than 100 individuals suspected of participating in a gay wedding event held at a hotel within the state. In a social media update on Facebook, the state police announced the arrests and indicated their intention to conduct a public parade of the apprehended suspects.The post read, "Delta State Command has arrested over a hundred gay suspects in a hotel carrying out a gay wedding ceremony. We will be going live shortly on Facebook to parade the said suspects."It's noteworthy that the incident aligns with the backdrop of the anti-gay legislation enacted in 2014, which has led to the arrest and public presentation of individuals suspected of engaging in homosexual activities by law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.Recent instances include a police operation on December 31, 2021, that targeted a concealed brothel in Isolo, Lagos, resulting in arrests of those involved in homosexual activities. Additionally, in 2022, 19 young individuals were apprehended in Kano for their alleged attendance at a same-sex wedding event.The Delta State Police Command's action in arresting a significant number of individuals in connection with a gay wedding event underscores the ongoing enforcement of anti-gay laws and the associated legal repercussions within the country.