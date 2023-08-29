The Delta State Police Command has reported the apprehension of more than 100 individuals suspected of participating in a gay wedding event held at a hotel within the state. In a social media update on Facebook, the state police announced the arrests and indicated their intention to conduct a public parade of the apprehended suspects.
The post read, "Delta State Command has arrested over a hundred gay suspects in a hotel carrying out a gay wedding ceremony. We will be going live shortly on Facebook to parade the said suspects."
It's noteworthy that the incident aligns with the backdrop of the anti-gay legislation enacted in 2014, which has led to the arrest and public presentation of individuals suspected of engaging in homosexual activities by law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.
Recent instances include a police operation on December 31, 2021, that targeted a concealed brothel in Isolo, Lagos, resulting in arrests of those involved in homosexual activities. Additionally, in 2022, 19 young individuals were apprehended in Kano for their alleged attendance at a same-sex wedding event.
The Delta State Police Command's action in arresting a significant number of individuals in connection with a gay wedding event underscores the ongoing enforcement of anti-gay laws and the associated legal repercussions within the country.
