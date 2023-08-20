England fell short in the Women's World Cup final as Spain secured a historic victory with a 1-0 win. Olga Carmona's stunning strike sealed Spain's first-ever Women's World Cup trophy. England struggled to replicate their previous successes, and their downfall was marked by errors and a tepid first half.
Spain dominated possession and play, capitalizing on a Lucy Bronze giveaway in midfield to allow Carmona to score a remarkable goal in the 29th minute. In the second half, England's coach Sarina Wiegman made tactical changes, which improved their performance. Goalkeeper Mary Earps made crucial saves, including a penalty stop from Jennifer Hermoso.
Despite England's late efforts, Spain held on to secure their victory. This triumph was a testament to Spain's determination, overcoming pre-tournament issues. For England, this marked their continued wait for a Women's World Cup title. Spain celebrated their well-deserved win while England reflected on a missed opportunity.