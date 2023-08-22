The Super Falcons of Nigeria have achieved a significant feat in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, securing a remarkable 10th-place finish in the tournament rankings. This achievement places them ahead of football powerhouses such as Germany, Brazil, Italy, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina.
Led by Randy Waldrum, the Nigerian team emerged as the highest-ranked African team, surpassing Morocco, South Africa, and Zambia in the rankings. The nine-time African champions delivered an impressive performance in the group stage, remaining undefeated with a win and two draws. Notably, they held Olympic champions Canada to a goalless draw, triumphed over co-hosts Australia 3-2, and secured a place in the next round after a goalless draw with debutants Republic of Ireland.
Despite a valiant effort, the Super Falcons were eliminated from the tournament after a 4-2 penalty shootout loss to England's Lionesses in the Round of 16. FIFA's ranking methodology factored in teams' performance and the stage at which they were knocked out.
According to Fox Soccer's list, the top 10 teams in the Women's World Cup include Spain, England, Sweden, Australia, Japan, France, the Netherlands, Colombia, the USA, and Nigeria. This achievement underscores the Super Falcons' growing prominence on the global stage, reflecting their dedication and prowess in women's football.
Source: Fox Soccer.