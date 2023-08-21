Nyesom Wike, the newly sworn-in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, officially took up his office on Monday, vowing to revitalize the city's master plan. During his inaugural press conference, he emphasized his commitment to implementing strict land use regulations. Wike announced that individuals who had been allocated land with Certificates of Occupancy but had not developed the properties would risk losing their plots to those ready for construction.In a stern warning, Wike asserted, "If you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down."Wike's appointment as the FCT minister comes with the responsibility of overseeing the development and urban planning of Nigeria's capital city, Abuja. His strong stance on enforcing land use regulations and city planning principles suggests a determined effort to restore order and discipline to the city's expansion.Further details regarding his plans and strategies for the revitalization of the FCT are expected to be revealed in due course.