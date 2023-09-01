Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 presidential election, has stirred controversy by asserting that a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister holds a position equivalent to a "glorified commissioner."Bwala's statement came as a response to recent remarks made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, during an interview on Channels TV's Politics Today. Bwala accused Wike of using his role as FCT minister to intimidate political opposition. He suggested that Wike's actions align with Machiavellian principles and implied that Nigeria is moving towards a one-party system.He commented, "We are moving toward a one-party system in Nigeria. Most of the problems we see in some African countries are because most of the leaders are trying to make the states practically one-party states." Bwala also criticized the perception of Wike as the de facto governor of the FCT, emphasizing that constitutionally, an FCT minister is akin to a commissioner in a state.Furthermore, Bwala hinted at the possibility of Wike facing expulsion from the PDP in the future, citing that the party would take appropriate action at the right time. He remarked, "We hardly react to him because he loves drama, everybody knows that. The party knows what it is doing. At the appropriate time, he would not only be suspended but expelled."The exchange highlights the ongoing political tensions within Nigerian politics and the dynamics between prominent political figures.