Newly inaugurated Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, assumed office and unveiled plans to revitalize Abuja. He revealed that Governors from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) had submitted 10 ministerial nominees to President Bola Tinubu for consideration. Wike asserted that his focus is on restoring Abuja to its intended glory, regardless of party affiliation.
Addressing concerns about party flags, Wike affirmed that his primary concern is the city's transformation and pledged to fly the Nigerian flag, aiming to fulfill the dreams of Abuja's founders. He emphasized reviving the master plan, enhancing security, sanitation, infrastructure, and green spaces, as well as addressing issues like uncompleted buildings used by criminals. Non-developers of allotted lands risked land revocation.
Wike committed to consulting stakeholders, natives, and herders to find solutions to challenges like open grazing. He promised alternatives to aid those without private vehicles, reintroducing mass transit for improved public transportation. Security agencies would receive necessary support and resources, with an expectation of tangible results.
Source: This story is sourced from Vanguard Nigeria