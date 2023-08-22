Facing the challenge of rising housing costs, Canada is considering the possibility of imposing limits on foreign student visas. Sean Fraiser, Canadian Housing Minister, discussed this issue during a chat with reporters at a cabinet retreat in Prince Edward Island, as reported by Reuters.Fraiser suggested that the explosive growth in the number of foreign students arriving in the country has strained temporary immigration programs that were not designed for such rapid expansion. With over 800,000 foreign students holding active visas in 2022, up from 275,000 in 2012, Canada has become an attractive destination due to the ease of obtaining work permits alongside education.Fraser, who previously served as Immigration Minister, noted that the significant increase in student numbers has created considerable pressure on housing markets. The Conservative Party, leading in the polls ahead of a federal election mandated by October 2025, has criticized the current Liberal government's response to housing issues.Canada, with a population of approximately 39.5 million, aims to welcome a record 500,000 new permanent residents in 2025. Fraser mentioned that limiting newcomers might not be the ideal solution to address these challenges.