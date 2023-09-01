The National Universities Commission (NUC) has introduced a revamped curriculum for Nigerian universities, set to be implemented in September 2023. Dr. Chris Maiyaki, the acting Executive Secretary of NUC, revealed that the new curriculum, known as CCMAS, would constitute 70% of the curriculum, while universities could decide on the remaining 30%.



The restructured programs will encompass 17 faculties, including Administration and Management, Agriculture, Allied Health Sciences, Architecture, Arts, Basic Medical Sciences, Communications and Media Studies, Computing, Education, Engineering and Technology, Environmental Sciences, Law, Medicine and Dentistry, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Sciences, Social Sciences, and Veterinary Medicine.



Notable changes in the curriculum include the division of Mass Communications into a distinct Communications discipline, the unbundling of Agriculture into its components, the introduction of Architecture as a new discipline with various programs, and the split of Basic Medical Sciences into Basic Medical Sciences and Allied Health Sciences.



This curriculum overhaul aims to better align academic programs with industry needs, promote specialized knowledge, and enhance the quality of education in Nigerian universities. The NUC expects this initiative to contribute to the country's socio-economic development by producing graduates better equipped for the demands of the workforce.