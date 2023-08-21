Access Bank Nigeria

The official inauguration of the confirmed 45 ministers-designate is currently taking place at the Conference Centre of the State House in Abuja. This event follows President Bola Tinubu's recent release of the portfolios for the appointees, revealing key positions like Nyesom Wike overseeing the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Festus Keyamo managing the Ministry of Aviation.

Among the notable ministers are Wale Edun as Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola handling Transportation, David Umahi overseeing Works, and Betta Edu in charge of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The list of ministers includes individuals such as Bosun Tijani (Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy), Bunmi Tunji (Minister of Marine and Blue Economy), Adedayo Adelabu (Minister of Power), Doris Anite (Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment), and many others.

This event signifies a significant step in the government's efforts to establish its leadership and execute its plans across various sectors. The ceremony takes place amidst the country's ongoing transition process, and the allocation of portfolios aims to strategically position individuals to address key challenges and drive progress in their respective areas of responsibility.

See the full list below:

  1. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani
  2. Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salaco
  3. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun
  4. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji
  5. Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu
  6. Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunisia Alausa
  7. Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake
  8. Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John
  9. Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola
  10. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite
  11. Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji
  12. Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha
  13. Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy
  14. Minister of Works, David Umahi
  15. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
  16. Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh
  17. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
  18. Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo
  19. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri
  20. Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
  21. Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
  22. Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa
  23. Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru
  24. Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle
  25. Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu
  26. Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa
  27. Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo
  28. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu
  29. Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud
  30. Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo
  31. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyar
  32. Minister of Education, Tahir Maman
  33. Minister of Interior, Sa’Idu A. Alkali
  34. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar
  35. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate
  36. Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam
  37. Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu
  38. Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu
  39. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris
  40. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi
  41. Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong
  42. Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
  43. Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo
  44. Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev
  45. Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
  46. Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)

Credit: Channels TV
 

