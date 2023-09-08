The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has called upon state governments to explore innovative ways to engage pupils in schools in the realm of "urban development." Speaking at the Anambra Investment Summit in Anambra on September 7, Kennedy-Ohanenye proposed a reduction in school days to enable students to utilize their free time for manufacturing essential products like toothpicks, sanitary pads, and cotton buds. She drew inspiration from China, where students are actively involved in production lines from a young age.
Kennedy-Ohanenye emphasized the importance of domestic production and urged the society to focus on producing necessities such as matchboxes, toothpicks, cotton buds, and sanitary pads. She recommended introducing urban development concepts within the school system, suggesting that Fridays could be designated as free days for children to engage in production activities, aligning with the Chinese model where young children participate in manufacturing processes.
The minister's proposal seeks to empower students, enhance their practical skills, and contribute to the local manufacturing sector. Kennedy-Ohanenye's visionary approach to education and economic development has ignited discussions on the potential benefits of incorporating production experiences into the school curriculum.
