Eastern Libya is grappling with a catastrophic flood disaster that has claimed nearly 3,000 lives, with approximately 10,000 individuals feared missing. The devastation occurred when Storm Daniel, an exceptionally deadly Mediterranean tropical-like cyclone, led to the collapse of two dams, causing major destruction in the city of Derna. Derna, home to around 100,000 people, witnessed the submersion of numerous buildings and the loss of life as raging waters inundated the area. A seafront bridge was also washed away in the deluge, prompting authorities to declare the region a "disaster city."



Tamer Ramadan, the head of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) delegation in Libya, revealed the grim situation, emphasizing that the death toll could potentially rise to thousands. The number of missing persons has already reached 10,000.



The IFRC is considering launching an appeal for emergency funding to assist flood victims in Libya, addressing pressing challenges like access to healthcare facilities, shelter, food, and non-food items.



Countries like Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Algeria, and Egypt have extended their condolences and initiated aid efforts for Libya in the wake of this devastating flood. Egypt's meteorological organization has been monitoring the situation as rainclouds accumulate over the northwestern coast, preparing for the potential impact of the cyclone