Libyan authorities are grappling with the grim possibility that the death toll resulting from a catastrophic flood in eastern parts of the country may soar to a staggering 20,000. The city of Derna, which is home to around 100,000 people, bore the brunt of the disaster.



The devastating events unfolded when Storm Daniel, an exceptionally deadly Mediterranean tropical-like cyclone, caused the collapse of two dams and four bridges, leading to widespread destruction in Derna. As a result, numerous buildings were submerged, and residents lost their lives.



Initially, the death toll stood at 3,000, with another 10,000 individuals reported missing, though authorities fear these numbers may continue to rise. Derna now resembles a flat, muddy expanse with remnants of floodwaters. The city's streets are covered in deep mud, strewn with uprooted trees, and filled with hundreds of wrecked cars.



Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, the mayor of Derna, revealed in an interview that the estimated death toll in the city alone could range from 18,000 to 20,000, considering the extensive devastation across various districts.



Several countries have extended their condolences and initiated aid efforts for Libya as the official death toll surpasses 5,000. President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria also expressed condolences and offered support to Libya in this dire situation