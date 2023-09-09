Access Bank Nigeria

World Devastating Earthquake Claims Nearly 300 Lives in Morocco

E

ese

Moderator
download - 2023-09-09T081314.860.jpeg

In a rare and devastating event, Morocco was struck by a powerful earthquake late Friday night, which has tragically claimed the lives of 632 individuals and left 329 others injured, according to official reports from the Moroccan government on Saturday morning. This significant increase in the death toll underscores the ongoing challenges in assessing the full extent of the catastrophe, especially in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

The earthquake's impact was far-reaching, with casualties reported from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. Initially, Morocco's Interior Ministry had reported 296 fatalities, but this number has since risen significantly.

The scenes of devastation are evident, as buildings have been damaged, and countless lives have been affected. As rescue and relief efforts are underway, the nation grapples with this tragedy.

In other news, a UN envoy has embarked on his first visit to Western Sahara, pledging to advance the political process in the region. Meanwhile, tensions persist in the maritime border region between Morocco and Algeria, with recent incidents involving the loss of lives and detentions by Algerian forces.

The people of Morocco mourn the loss of their fellow citizens and await assistance in the aftermath of this catastrophic earthquake. Many remain outside, apprehensive of potential aftershocks, as the nation comes to terms with this profound tragedy.
 

Similar threads

E
Metro Multiple Nigerian States on High Alert as Flood Threatens: Edo, Delta, Enugu, and More
Replies
0
Views
195
ese
E
siteadmin
  • Article
Shattered Dreams: The High Cost of Unprotected Sex in Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
574
siteadmin
siteadmin
stato
World Aftershocks rock Indonesia’s Lombok as quake death toll tops 300 – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
389
stato
stato
Nigeria Political News
Politics Buhari Kicks as Communal Clash Claims Eight Lives in Cross River – Thisdaylive
Replies
0
Views
454
Nigeria Political News
Nigeria Political News
E
Entertainment Madonna Celebrates Turning 60 In Morocco – Channels Television
Replies
0
Views
506
ese
E
Back
Top