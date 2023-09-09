In a rare and devastating event, Morocco was struck by a powerful earthquake late Friday night, which has tragically claimed the lives of 632 individuals and left 329 others injured, according to official reports from the Moroccan government on Saturday morning. This significant increase in the death toll underscores the ongoing challenges in assessing the full extent of the catastrophe, especially in remote and hard-to-reach areas.The earthquake's impact was far-reaching, with casualties reported from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. Initially, Morocco's Interior Ministry had reported 296 fatalities, but this number has since risen significantly.The scenes of devastation are evident, as buildings have been damaged, and countless lives have been affected. As rescue and relief efforts are underway, the nation grapples with this tragedy.In other news, a UN envoy has embarked on his first visit to Western Sahara, pledging to advance the political process in the region. Meanwhile, tensions persist in the maritime border region between Morocco and Algeria, with recent incidents involving the loss of lives and detentions by Algerian forces.The people of Morocco mourn the loss of their fellow citizens and await assistance in the aftermath of this catastrophic earthquake. Many remain outside, apprehensive of potential aftershocks, as the nation comes to terms with this profound tragedy.