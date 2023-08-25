Nigeria's Super Falcons have made a significant jump in the FIFA Coca-Cola women's world ranking, moving from 40th to 32nd place.
The latest rankings, recently published on FIFA's official website, reflect the team's impressive performance in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand. Despite being the lowest-ranked team in Group B, which included Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland, the Falcons finished second in their group and advanced to the round of 16.
Although they were eliminated in the first knockout stage by England, their overall performance earned them a 10th place ranking at the end of the tournament. Notably, tournament debutants Morocco also gained recognition, rising 14 places to 58th. Meanwhile, other African participants South Africa and Zambia moved up nine and 69 places, respectively. Sweden now leads the rankings, surpassing the USA, which dropped to third. The next FIFA/Coca-Cola women's world ranking is scheduled for release on December 15, 2023.
The latest rankings, recently published on FIFA's official website, reflect the team's impressive performance in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand. Despite being the lowest-ranked team in Group B, which included Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland, the Falcons finished second in their group and advanced to the round of 16.
Although they were eliminated in the first knockout stage by England, their overall performance earned them a 10th place ranking at the end of the tournament. Notably, tournament debutants Morocco also gained recognition, rising 14 places to 58th. Meanwhile, other African participants South Africa and Zambia moved up nine and 69 places, respectively. Sweden now leads the rankings, surpassing the USA, which dropped to third. The next FIFA/Coca-Cola women's world ranking is scheduled for release on December 15, 2023.