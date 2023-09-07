Access Bank Nigeria

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has extended an olive branch to former presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar following the presidential election tribunal's ruling upholding President Bola Tinubu's victory. Shettima, speaking to journalists, emphasized that politics was now in the past, and the nation had transitioned into the governance phase.

Shettima expressed deep respect for Atiku as an elder statesman and cited the longstanding socio-cultural ties between the Fulanis and Kanuris in the north as a basis for his remarks. He playfully suggested retiring Atiku to the town of Kombina, where he would have the opportunity to engage in farming, rearing goats, broilers, and layers.

However, Shettima also acknowledged Atiku's importance as an elder statesman and recognized his wealth of experience and exposure, emphasizing that the nation could benefit from his expertise. He called for a focus on governance rather than politics.

The presidential election petition tribunal had dismissed the suits filed by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, affirming President Tinubu's victory in the February 25 election. The ruling has significant implications for Nigeria's political landscape as the nation moves forward with governance.

