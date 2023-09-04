Access Bank Nigeria

Entertainment [Full Winners List] Rema, Asake, and Others Shine at the 16th Headies Awards in Atlanta

The 16th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards, held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, USA, was a grand celebration of African music and talent. The event, themed "Celebrating African Renaissance," featured captivating performances by artists like Odumodublvck, Young Jonn, Wande Coal, Kcee, Black Sherif, and Asake, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Several artists were recognized and awarded for their outstanding contributions to the music industry. Rema emerged as the Best Male Artiste of the Year, further solidifying his status as a rising star. Asake took home the coveted Next Rated award, accompanied by a brand new car, and Odumodublvck was named the Rookie of the Year, winning a house in Lagos.

In a surprising turn, Blaqbonez and TG Omori didn't secure the Best Music Video of the Year award, as Director K clinched the title. Nevertheless, Blaqbonez, while receiving the Best Rap Album of the Year award for 'The Young Preacher,' emphasized that he and TG Omori were still the best directors.

Rema led the pack with three awards, including Best Male Artiste of the Year, Digital Artiste of the Year, and African Artiste of the Year. However, some categories, including Best Recording of The Year, Songwriter of The Year, and Best RnB Single, were not presented during the event.

The Headies Awards recognized and celebrated exceptional talent in the African music industry, showcasing the diversity and creativity of artists across the continent. The event served as a platform for artists to shine and receive well-deserved recognition for their contributions to the music world
 

